The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker on Thursday was taken to the Aso Rock Villa where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports Bwacha was taken to the Villa by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.



https://semmatloaded.com/2022/02/just-in-senate-deputy-minority-leader-emmanuel-bwacha-dumps-pdp-for-apc-visits-buhari/amp/

