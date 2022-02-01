Senator Ben Murray-Bruce’s Mother Is Dead (Photos)

A former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce has announced the death of his mother, Margaret Murray-Bruce, today 1st February 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle this morning, he shared photos of his mum with caption;

“Life. Indeed, like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone. My mum is gone. She died at 4:40am this morning. My gem of inestimable value, my support system, my best friend, my everything—she’s gone.

My consolation is that in her lifetime, I gave her not just everything that money could buy, but most importantly, I gave her my presence, my time, my everything. On uncountable occasions, I will go to her house to hug her and play with her for no reason but love, the kind that only sons share with their mums. I love you, mum, and I miss you. This one hurts so bad. Forever yours. “

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZbUPVZrRKW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

