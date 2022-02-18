Senator Dickson Honoured For Development Of Yenagoa Polo Club (Pics, Video)

Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Sen. Henry Seriake Dickson has been honoured with an award of excellence for his selfless support towards the development of Yenagoa Polo club in Bayelsa State.

The award was conferred in him by Port Harcourt Polo Club at its 50th anniversary celebration which took place in the city of Port Harcourt recently.

The event also witnessed a polo exhibition match between Rivers and Bayelsa State.

Sen. Dickson who is also the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State was at the event represented by the Vice President of Yenagoa Polo Club, Tupele-Ebi Diffa.

Also present at the ceremony was the governor of Bayelsa State, Sen. Douye Diri who was represented by the Commissioner for Sports.

Recall that former governor Dickson had through his restoration movement in Bayelsa State initiated, completed and commissioned the Bayelsa Polo Club on February 10, 2020.

While receiving the award through his representative, Tupele-Ebi Diffa, former Governor Seriake Dickson expressed gratitude to the Port Harcourt Polo Club for the honour.

He urged the club to continue to support, partner and provide leadership to the Yenagoa City Polo Club.

The lawmaker also called on citizens and corporate organisations, especially oil majors to support Yenagoa Polo Club.

According to Sen. Dickson, Polo is for very senior citizens around the world, adding that it is a very serious business as well.

“Our dream of bringing the world to Bayelsa, and taking Yenagoa to the world is gradually coming into fruition especially with the creation of Bayelsa international airport” he added.

