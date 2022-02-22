Senator Smart’s Daughter Welcomes First Child With Tonto’s Ex, Malivelihood (Photo)

Senator Smart’s Daughter, Deola, Welcomes First Child With Jeweler Malivelihood (Photo)

Deola Smart, daughter of the senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, has welcomed her first child with her husband, Olusola Awujoola, IGBERETV reports.

The couple made the announcement on their individual social media pages on Monday.

They revealed that their baby girl was born on February, 21, 2022.

Jeweler Malivelihood, Awujoola shared a photo of himself and his wife cradling their new daughter and wrote:

“My beautiful daughter is here !!! 21-2-22 ❤️❤️❤️ I love you @deolasmart Thank you Jesus”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CaQKw9Ura87/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

