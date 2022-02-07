Senegaleses Celebrate Wining AFCON In The Streets Of Harlem, New York (Video)

Some Senegalese nationals were spotted celebrating in the streets of Harlem, New York after their national team won the country’s first African Cup of Nations on Sunday, February 5.

Newspremises had previously reported that Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history after beating Egypt on penalties on Sunday February 6.

Sadio Mane, who missed a penalty in the first half, scored the decisive spot-kick as Senegal triumphed 4-2 in the shootout. The final had ended 0-0 after extra time.

The Senegalese nationals who were celebrating in the streets of Harlem, were seen with their country’s flag and were heard shouting “champions”.

