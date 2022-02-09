Several Attempts Made To Eliminate Me But God Kept Me ― Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday disclosed that several attempts were made to eliminate him for his forthrightness and unwavering commitment to the safety and wellbeing of Benue people.

He restated that he would not be intimidated and nothing would deter him from speaking out against injustice and the maladministration in the country.

The Governor who spoke when he hosted a delegation from the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, ASCON, in Makurdi said he would continue to propagate the principles of equity, fairness and justice and not allow himself to be caged.

He stated that at 61 God had been gracious to him and he should not be scared of death for speaking the truth on issues that bother on the wellbeing of the people.

He said “those who are keeping quiet about what is happening in Nigeria must remember that they have children because silence is consent.

“Nigerians must resist evil, I am playing my part and I promised myself that I will not be intimidated. So nobody should think that he or she will cage Samuel Ortom because I believe that the God I serve will surely vindicate me.

“Though several attempts have been made to eliminate me, but God has always protected me. That notwithstanding I will continue to fight for equity fairness and justice for the people of Benue state and we remain committed to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

While commending ASCON for offering to train 500 Benue civil servants in Makurdi, the Governor promised that the training programme would be a yearly exercise to improve the capacity and professionalism of civil servants in the state “because that is the engine room of government.”

Earlier the Director-General of ASCON, Mrs Cecelia Gayya, commended the Governor for approving the training of 500 civil servants in the state, in one go, saying the decision would positively impact service delivery in the service.

Represented by the Director of Administration, Mr Goodluck Audu, the Director General noted that the training was key to optimum performance in the service saying “infrastructural development without capacity development could lead to administrative crisis; and if you do not train them, you do not blame them.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/several-attempts-made-to-eliminate-me-but-god-kept-me-%e2%80%95-ortom/

