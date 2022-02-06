Sexual Intercourse, Not Masturbation Could Help Prevent Prostrate Cancer

A sexual health expert, Omolola Adefuye, says men engaging in masturbation with the hope that ejaculating through it can help prevent prostate cancer should stop it, noting that there is no scientific evidence to back their assumption.

Adefuye, a Lagos-based sex therapist, said while there are studies suggesting ejaculation during sexual intercourse could help reduce the risk of getting prostate cancer in males, there is no research indicating that engaging in masturbation has similar benefits.

Also known as self-induced orgasm, masturbation is the act of stimulating, rubbing, or caressing the genitals or other parts of the body for pleasure.

On the prevalence of masturbation, a 2011 survey carried out in America, showed that across age groups, more males (73.8%) reported masturbation than females (48.1%).

“Among males, masturbation occurrence increased with age: at age 14 years, 62.6% of males reported at least 1 prior occurrence, whereas 80% of 17-year-old males reported having masturbated,” the survey stated.

However, there has over the years been a growing debate on the connection between masturbation and prostate health.

For example, a 2016 study involving almost 32,000 men who were reportedly tracked for 18 years suggested that there could be a connection.

“The researchers found that guys who did it the most (at least 21 times a month) had about a 20% lower chance of prostate cancer, compared with those who did it less (4 to 7 times a month). That was true in several age groups,” WebMD, a health portal stated, referencing the study.

However, speaking with PUNCH Healthwise, Adefuye acknowledged the research works but explained that the case of masturbation might be different.

“When we look at prostate cancer and the structure of the penis, where it (prostate cancer) usually occurs and the part of the penis involved in masturbation are two different areas.

“There is no established study that it can be caused or prevented by masturbation over time because a lot of people perform masturbation wrongly. There is a wrong way to massage the penis. A lot of people do it (masturbation) in the wrong way.”

“In the long run, that ends up affecting the nerves in the penis. There are some nerves connected to the penis. That wrong way of masturbating affects the nerves,” she told our correspondent.

She also stated that in most cases, prostate cancer is hereditary.

“Whether you masturbate or not, if it is in the family, there’s a high chance of the person having it. It has nothing to do with masturbation,” Adefuye declared.

She explained further that ejaculation from sex can be more advantageous than the self-induced orgasm through masturbation.

“The nerve is a part of the penis and the prostate gland is a part of the penis. When the nerve is already weakened as a result of masturbation, it is not the release per se that is beneficial. In fact, the destruction of the nerves does not give it a high advantage as normal sex,” she said.

The therapist stressed that contrary to some assumptions, there are no established health benefits from masturbation.

To buttress her position, she cited some side effects of addictive masturbation such as low sex drive, seclusion, and memory loss.

“Masturbation is for self-pleasure only. Where it goes wrong is when it becomes addictive. Masturbation itself is not the problem. The challenge comes when it is done wrongly and also when it becomes addictive.

“It can lead to memory loss. I’ve heard people say they start experiencing seclusion. They want to be alone and masturbate. However, when it is not addictive, the disadvantages are not much.

“Even for those addicted to masturbation normal sex can become an issue. This is because those engaging in it may not want to be involved in normal sexual intercourse anymore. And even when they are involved in sex, there are usually two extremes. It is either they ejaculate very fast or take very long,” she said.



Source: https://healthwise.punchng.com/sexual-intercourse-not-masturbation-could-help-prevent-prostate-cancer-expert/?

