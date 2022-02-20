It is Sunday and I remembered something that happened when I was househunting.

The agent told me the house has a church near it, so it is very secure. I don’t know what he was thinking when he said that and I also do not know how the presence of a church makes the area secure, but I smiled at him and told him I would get back to him. He kept disturbing me to take that place, I had to block his number.

Another agent took me to this property. It had a very big compound, but one part of it was demarcated. I asked what is going on in the demarcated part and he said they rented it out to Christ Embassy. I never bothered to check the flat, I turned back immediately.

Sunday wey I wan rest, think about my life, churches with big loudspeakers and awful choristers would now be disturbing my peace ba?

The worst has to be those ones that have programmes every single day of the week. Always conducting deliverance and vigils. Ahnahn!

I didn’t care about bad roads as much as I cared about renting a house close to churches. It was the major thing I looked out for.

Share your experiences living close to a church.

