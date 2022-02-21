Share Your Worst Banking Experience

1 UBA

Lost my ATM card in 2006, had to pay 520 naira for withdrawal slip each time. As a student o. Imagine I had to close the account and port to GTB

2 FIRST BANK

Tried to open account, this people even requested for birth certificate, baptismal certificate etc I pick race comot banking hall

3 ACCESS BANK

Hmm, lost my phone. Trying to link mobile app to new device. Mogbe! No OTP. Back and forth banking hall, emails, twitter dragging for 3 months. I just deleted them.

4 KUDA BANK

FEAR ONLINE BANKS O! It’s sweet at early stage until you have an issue and there is no physical office to lay your complaint. Na so my 20k trap for the account. I cannot withdraw, they don’t answer emails, their phone number doesn’t connect.

Does anyone know how to contact CBN so I can petition?

