‘She Rejected My Request To Date, I Moved On, Now She Wants To Move Into My Lodge’

I’m in my 4th year in the university. There is this girl I loved. We had sex a couple times, exchanged “I love you” and all that romantic stuff, but when I asked her out she claimed she didn’t want a relationship, that she isn’t in the right place emotionally. I asked about the sex and she said she doesn’t want sex with me anymore because emotions get involved and she just wants to be single for now and only have sex when she is ready to have a boyfriend. I respected her choice and told her I’m okay. I moved on and my feelings for her started to drop. I began seeing someone else that I’m now serious with.

Two days ago the former girl called me in the middle of the night and I ignored. The next day she did the same thing. Calling in the middle of the night. This time I had the new girl sleeping over. I couldn’t pick her call. Next day she called me and I didn’t pick cos I was busy. Today I decided to call her and she immediately started complaining about me ignoring her and why I didn’t call back. I apologized and said I was busy. Next thing she says she is moving to my lodge that she’s tired of her own lodge. She had even spoken to the landlord and make plans to pay rent.

I find this very annoying. Her staying in my lodge makes things very weird. I don’t love her anymore but I still feel something for her and we have a sexual history together. I can’t be able to have a girlfriend comfortably with her around. I’m thinking of talking to my landlord to decline her request. There are lots of good lodges around school why my lodge? It’s not like anything is wrong with her lodge. Girls sef.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...