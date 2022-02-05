She Turned Him Down For His Best Friend 10 Years Ago, Now This Is Happening

It’s a little long.

A girl I loved so much in our first year in uni. I was caring and all. She turned me down then in the most brutal way – with stern warnings never to try such rubbish again.

I took it like a man and even pleaded for her to forget it lets continue our friendship since we were on the same course and partners.

We were in the same city but she never visited me once. But I use to go to her place

On my birthday she didn’t show up.

I went to see her along with my best friend then, who was studying in a different state, and one other friend. Gave her good money to cook. We ate.

Months later, I discover she and my best friend had been seeing each other since our meeting. To the point she’d been traveling to see him before things turned sour between them

When I discovered, she’s started apologizing and begging, crying how she’d like us to date. By this time I was no longer in the school – I had changed uni. To a different state.

More than 10 years on, she’s still professes love to me and wishes I marry her, but I made a vow to myself never to have anything to do with her after she and my best friend betrayed me.

Now she and my friend are sworn enemies

If you were in my shoes, what would you do.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...