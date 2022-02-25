‘She Walked Up To Me, Kissed Me & Walked Away’

Good evening house, need your opinion concerning something that just happened to me yesterday.

This is the thing, there is this young lady who happened to be my colleague at work, not the same office though. I can say we had only spoken once.

She walked to my seat posing like she would tell me something in the ear only for her to kiss my cheek with a smile on her face then walked away.

Other people were around but I guess none noticed. It was weird because nobody had boldly flirted on me like she did.

Please i don’t want to just jump into escapades with her, rather I want to know the whys behind her action and what I should do.

Thanks you.

