Ships Carrying Petrol, Other Items Arrive Lagos Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that seven ships laden with petrol, general cargo and bulk sugar have arrived at the ports in Lagos and were waiting to berth.

NPA in its ”Daily Shipping Position” said that another 24 ships at the ports were discharging fuel, bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk urea, and frozen fish.

Other items being discharged are plaster, trucks, automobile gasoline and butane gas.

Meanwhile, 10 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected from February 16 to February 28.

The authority said that the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It indicated that the ships contain general cargo, bulk wheat, frozen fish, sugar, container and butane gas.

