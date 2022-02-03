Shonekan’s Burial: Lagos Announces Closure Of Roads In Marina On Friday

Shonekan’s burial: Lagos announces closure of roads in Marina Friday

Published By: Kazeem Ugbodaga

3rd February, 2022

The Lagos State Government has said it will be diverting traffic along Inner Marina to Outer Marina by Oando Filling Station due to the burial service of the Late former Head of Interim Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

The diversion will begin from 5.00am till 6.00pm on Friday, 4th February, 2022.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that all adjoining and feeder roads leading to Inner Marina road to Nitel building would be cordon off.

He advised Motorists to utilise JK Randle street through Force road to connect Broad street and continue their journey as Inner Marina road/Odunlami Street from Outer Marina road will be barred from vehicular movement.

In the same vein, Oladeinde stated that motorists descending CMS Bridge to Cathedral Church would be temporarily diverted to UBA roundabout or Apongbon for onward navigation to other inner parts of Lagos Island to connect their destinations.

The transport Commissioner assured that Security and Law Enforcement Agencies would be deployed to all strategic junctions/intersections and black spots to reduce delays and ensure security of lives and property both along the routes leading to the venue and alternative routes highlighted.



