Should I Continue With My Bank Cleaner Job Or Work In The Filling Station?

Hello Nairalanders,there is a very confusing issue I would love to share here so your opinions are highly needed.

I work in a bank as a cleaner since last year April and I earn #26,000 per month. I have been working with the aim of starting a business (even if I don’t have any business idea to run)or furthering my education because I stop at SS3 since 2017 when I graduated.

Last week, my uncle called me that there is vacancy at a filling station in ibadan then from there I will continue schooling in a polythecnic of ibadan.He said I will be paid #15,000 per month an I will do part time at the poly.He said I shouldn’t worry about accommodation and feeding.He also said I will be paying my school fees from my salary.

I haven’t worked in a filling station before but I would love to change environment too. I don’t want to leave this job and regret later and I don’t know if I will do well in the filling station but I also want to further my education too.

I am confused here and I don’t know what decision to take.So I came here to seek for a very candid advice on how to deal with the issue.

Please your opinions are needed thank you

Lalasticlala please help move to front page.Thank you

