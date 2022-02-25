Should I Go Or Should I Stay?

Please I need your candid advise on this issue. I have never been this confused on what to do. I have been working for some years as an Assistant lecturer in a Private University with a gross pay of 113k per month. I completed my PhD last year and got 3 other offers in Nigeria, the highest was of 177k per month as L2. I had already filled the agreement form to resume there by March 1st, which is just about 4 days from now. Just as I was about moving out my thing yesterday from my current place of work to the new place, I got an offer from another African country to resume 15th of March for a Government Academic job of a monthly salary of 1000 USD which comes with a monthly accommodation allowance of 100 USD and nothing more.

I am lost in the pool of consideration & don’t even know which would be the best for me in my career.

NB: pls don’t mind my grammar o; my PhD is in Computer Science and not in Linguistics and languages.

Thank you in anticipation

