‘Should I Wait For My Visa Or Follow My Parents’ Advice’

Good morning

I gained admission to study in a federal university in Nigeria in 2019 but due to ASUU strike I didn’t resume until 2021.

During the wait,I decided I wanted to study in Canada.So I applied to Canadian schools before I resumed in the federal university last year.

Before the end of 100level,I applied for my visa in October and due to delay I had to defer to Sept 2022.

My parents said I should continue studying in the federal university pending the time I get my visa.

The issue is I was asked to withdraw from my faculty in school because I didn’t get the required points to move to 200 level.

My parents are advising me to change to a lower course that I can’t sit at home that it would bring disgrace to them.

Right now, I’m so confused.Should I listen to their advice or wait for my visa and learn skills while waiting

Thank you

