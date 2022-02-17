Signs To Know You’ve Entered An Overpriced Restaurant (Photos)

@Lord_Of_Saarl tweeted;

Signs to know you have entered an overpriced restaurant.

1. Waiter:

If the waiters are dressing better than you or you are wearing same waistcoat as waiter.

No run you hear! Dey there dey open ur mouth down waaa

2. Menu:

Menu is different from brochure. If the menu is laminated you can even curse the manager but if you see menu wey look like office journal hardcover with no pricing you are “Dead”

You do what? You RAAAN

3. Music:

Please if the restaurant is playing Frank Sinatra or Jazz or even Violin you made a mistake.

If it’s African hits…still be careful.

⚠️ If you hear Sade Adu or Fela in the background.

Just go and be washing plate.



4. Temperature:

If the room is freezing cold like abroad airport especially when you can’t see where the cold is coming from….they are about to use you to pay the restaurant tax.

It’s a trick to cool you down

The Colder the Colder…..

5. Lighting:

I don’t need to explain too much. You see Chandelier hanging over you with gold light…you don enter museum.

You still dey follow waiter talk… OK



6. Customers:

Check well oo. Look at what the men are wearing to gauge..not the ladies..the men!!

You see man wearing shoe you still dey sit well…OK

No offense but if you see Mumbai people or Chinese be calm.

If it’s Lebanese or actual americans/whites you are finished.



7. Car Park:

Bro a Ferrari or Gwagon are littered everywhere and security (that is dressing like paramilitary) is checking your booth before they scan your Iris before you enter.

If the car park is a building. Reverse go to mama cass.

Parking fee is the beginning of your woesss..



8. Mode of Payment:

When the payment option is too much ..I’m not talking of Cash or Atm darling.

“Sir we also take bitcoin” kind of payment..

Dorime! If you no wash I wan know why..



9. Location:

When Google map is excited to even suggest the location…you don mess up.

You are narrowing down search to Lekki,Ikoyi…or serious ikeja you like pain.

You go to Ikeja… Jokes on you!!!

Ajah/Sangotedo is not island … so you are safe



10. Food Portion:

When the serving is like sample of the food, when they serve you oyster or caviar.

Different size of spoon (when spoon is heavy asf).

11. Miscellaneous:

If you are in this category it’s already late.

12. The Ceiling:

If the ceiling reminds you of the Vatican or there’s one painting hanging around.

If they even get statue and nice background run ooh.

13. The Toilet:

Always check the toilet. If music and AC follow you enter toilet and the flush na button.

Soap to wash hand na Lynx gel .

U better run leave the person wey dey wait for you.

14. Excellent Customer Service:

They send you email appreciating you …how dem get my email i no know.

“We the Le Varous say a big thank you for your excellent patronage.

We pride ourselves in giving customers the best experience “

Feel free to add yours ❤️❤️

