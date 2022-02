My friend was chatting on whatsapp with someone, the person told him he will hack his simcard, transfer his airtime and deactivate his WhatsApp. Then my friend received this message that his line has been linked to this number on the image. The guy now has already deducted my friend’s airtime, we don’t know what the guy will do next. How can we unlink the guy’s number before he do worst.

