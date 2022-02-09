Sir Ferguson’s Man United 2007/08 Team Voted Premier League’s Greatest Ever

Manchester United’s Premier League and Champions League double winners of 2007/08 have been voted the best team in Premier League history, Newspremises has learnt.

Although, the team fell short of lifting the FA Cup as well, but are still widely perceived as the best team in PL history.

Sir Alex Ferguson has led United to a number of successes, most notably his incredible Treble winners in 1998/99, who won the league, the Champions League, and the FA Cup.

The double winners, which included the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Carlos Tevez, have been voted number one, beating the Treble winners as well as the likes of Arsenal’s Invincibles and Manchester City’s ‘centurions.’

In a poll carried out by SPORTbible on Twitter, United’s 07/08 double winners came out on top. Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ ranked second after going unbeaten in 2003/04, which is without doubt one of the greatest achievements in the Premier League’s history.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team getting 100 points in the 2017/18 season are third on the list, followed by Liverpool who ranks fourth for winning the title in 2019/20, ending a 30-year spell without winning a league title.

