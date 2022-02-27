Six Important Lessons Christians Could Learn From A Wise Heathen King

It was the king of Nineveh, a heathen nation, whose exemplary leadership and wise decisions ultimately saved the lives of his people and the great City from going into extinction. Jonah 3:5-10

These are the six important lessons I was able to draw from his exemplary leadership.

1. He was a selfless and humble leader.

2 He led by example.

3. He never gave up.

4. He believed God’s Word.

5. He knew the importance of fasting.

6. He also knew how much true repentance and righteousness meant to God. He knew that it was the only thing that could move God to possibly turn away from His fierce anger, and reverse His pronounced judgment upon his people because of their wickedness.

God bless.

