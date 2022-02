Good Evening Nairalanders.

Please, I’d make this as brief as I can because this is very urgent.

My girlfriend has a roommate that had a snake as a pet (you can see the snake in the glass in the image attached).

The problem now is, the snake has escaped and my girlfriend has not gone to her apartment for a while now.

My questions are:

Is the snake venomous?

Without a snake catcher, how can one catch this snake?

Urgent replies please. I would appreciate.

Thank you.

Front Page!

