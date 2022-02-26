Snake Island: 13 Ukrainian Soldiers’ Final Words Before Being Blown Up By Missile

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wnKi3r0ch0

‘Russian warship, go f*** yourselves’: Final words of Ukrainian border guards protecting Snake Island – just 40 miles from Romanian border in the Black Sea – before Kremlin navy opened fire killing all 13 of them when they refused to surrender

*All Ukrainian border guards protecting tiny island in the Black Sea from Russia were killed yesterday

*Small contingent of soldiers, reportedly 13, were posted on Snake Island in Odessa region near Romania

*In a radio message, the soldiers were told by a sailor on board the Kremlin warship to surrender

*The Ukrainian troops defiantly refused to give up the territory, and instead replied: ‘Go f**k yourselves!’

*Snake Island will allow Russia to claim territorial waters stretching 12 nautical miles out to sea

All Ukrainian border guards protecting a tiny island in the Black Sea from Russian invaders were killed yesterday after refusing to surrender to warmonger Vladimir Putin’s forces and defiantly telling a Kremlin warship: ‘Go f**k yourselves!’.

The small contingent of soldiers, reportedly 13 in number, were posted on Snake Island in the Odessa region near NATO ally Romania and were defending the territory after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning.

In a radio message, the soldiers were told by a sailor on board the vessel: ‘This is Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed.’ However, the Ukrainian troops defiantly refused to give up the territory, and instead replied: ‘Go f**k yourselves!’.

The Russian soldiers on radio are heard muttering the curse back at the Ukrainians, before all the border guards were killed in an aerial bombardment. Their deaths were later acknowledged by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A video circulating on Twitter also appeared to show the moment that the island was shelled. It showed a Ukrainian soldier staring at a camera before a shell landed nearby.

On Thursday afternoon, Ukraine’s interior ministry had said Snake Island, which is also called Zmiinyi, had been attacked by Russian forces.

The island is ruled by Ukraine but sits just miles from the coast of Romania. Snake Island is strategically important because it will allow Russia to claim territorial waters stretching 12 nautical miles out to sea. They cover important shipping channels to the port cities of Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson. After taking the island, Russia would have been able to cut off the shipping channels, isolating Ukraine from international markets and depriving its economy of vital trade revenues as it seeks to defend itself.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10549683/Russian-warship-f-Final-words-Ukrainian-border-guards-Snake-Island.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490

