Soldier Who Saved Shehu Of Borno From Suicide Bombers In 2012, Shot Dead By Policeman

A yet-to-be-identified policeman has shot dead a staff sergeant of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Hadin Kai, identified only as Donatus.

The incident reportedly happened at the Shehu of Borno palace general area in Maiduguri.

A twitter user, @Zagazola who confirmed the incident described the deceased as a celebrated army officer who saved the Shehu of Borno from suicide bomb attack in 2012.

“The MOPOL returned for Sintiri but he was looking very drug, initially the staff sergeant wanted to disarm him but later left him. Minutes later, he started shooting sporadically and accidentally shot the staff sergeant on the cheek, killing him instantly.

“Staff sergeant Donatus was a celebrated officer; In 2012 he saved the Shehu of Borno from suicide bomb attack. He forced himself to the bomber in the midst of people and pushed him away. The IED detonated and injured him on the leg. He was loved and cherished by the people,” he posted.

SaharaReporters gathered that the development caused pandemonium in the area, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

This comes amid claims by the Nigerian Army that officers of the Nigeria Police Force were brutalising some of its personnel.

In a letter dated November 23, 2021 to all formations and units, the Chief of Army Staff called on military officers to “forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the Nigerian Army.”

The letter read, “The NA is constitutionally tasked to provide aid to civil authorities when called upon. This responsibility has occasioned conducting joint activities with members of the civil and paramilitary organizations. These joint operations with other security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police create occasions for the police to equate its hierarchy with the NA and this has often led to friction, especially at the lower levels.

“This friction has occasionally led to bodily harm and in some cases death to our troops. This is in spite of the fact that the victims have been identified and established to be serving personnel.

“This department is therefore conducting an evaluation of these occurrences with a view to establishing the frequency and recommend possible remedial measures to stem the tide. Consequently, all NA corps, formations and establishments are please requested to forward all recorded incidence of police brutality against personnel of the NA.

“The report should cover the last two years. Returns to reach this NLT 8 December 21 and should be forwarded using enclosed formal.“



http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/02/breaking-tension-policeman-shoots-dead-nigerian-army-personnel-borno

