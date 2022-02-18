‘Some Nigerian Drivers Can Be Dirty!!’ (Pictures)

Entering into a Commercial transport vehicle and using sit belts has become a terrible problem and a bad decision to those who use it .

The fear of getting your white or any other bright fabric material stained with the Seat belt In the vehicle while going to work or any other important occasion has caused great worry

Drivers don’t clean the seat belts of their vehicle but why?

Same thing happened to me and I was devastated

Here is another example below (picture)

Narrate your experience !!!

What do you think?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...