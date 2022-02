Big Brother Naija star, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha has stated that she is now becoming the man she wanted to marry, IGBERETV reports.

She wrote on her Instagram handle;

“Some of US are BECOMING the MEN we WANTED To MARRY!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ1l-qvtXbV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

