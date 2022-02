I have this airtel line I only use for browsing. Its not my personal line, just strictly for browsing. Though sometimes I make calls with it whenever there’s a bonus airtime in it. So yesterday I saw a credit alert of N3000 worth of airtime and I think It was a mistake by someone. I called customer care but they refused to reveal the identity of the person. I seriously want to make a refund but I don’t know to do so.

