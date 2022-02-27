South West Youths Gather In Lagos For Yahaya Bello, Vow Support (Photos)

Youths across the six states of the South-West, on Saturday, converged on Lagos to ask Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The youths, who expressed confidence in Bello, vowed to rewrite what they described as “Nigeria’s political history” of “recycling old, tired politicians”.

They also promised to chase away money bags.

The youths disclosed this during the launch of Rescue Nigeria Mission (RENMIS), in the South West.

The group canvassing support for Yahaya Bello presidency had been earlier launched in several Northern states, as the youths said they were ready to mobilise for the Kogi State Governor, no matter what happens within his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The coordinator of the youths in the South-West, Shola Saheed, said, “We are excited today that all our youths are keying in. As we speak today, over 20 million youths (PVC holders), at home and abroad, are already actively involved in the struggle to install our own, Governor Yahaya Bello, as President. Others are already trooping in.

“We are set to rewrite political history of Nigeria. We will not listen to ‘Baba sope’, we will collect their billions if they bring it, but we assure you, we will put Yahaya Bello there with our numbers. Don’t ask me how we will do it. Just watch and see how we would rescue this nation resolutely and peacefully.

“This is the time for us the youths to change the status quo. If we don’t get it now, we might not get it again. I am calling on Nigerians to rise up and support a man that has the capacity to rule Nigeria.”

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, who was invited to witness the South-West declaration, thanked the youths for their support for his principal and promised that he would not let them down on the call on him to contest.

He said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is the face of the youth in the Nigerian governance system today. Kogi State is the centre of Nigeria, being the only state bordering 10 states, including the FCT. Governor Yahaya Bello came on board as governor and governed Kogi State without a porous border

“The economy and IGR of Kogi State tripled within the short period. Such a man who has been able to transform the economy of Kogi State, unite the people and fix security issues in record time is the man Nigeria needs.“The South-West youths of Nigeria are here in Lagos to call for a replication of what is happening in Kogi State in the larger Nigeria.”

He said Nigerian youths must be ready to end recycled presidency, saying there is need for a change of status quo.

Watch video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XedH-TY8fUs

https://independent.ng/2023-southwest-youths-storm-lagos-vow-to-change-political-narrative-with-yahaya-bello/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...