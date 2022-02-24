Sowore Arrested Over Petition By Ned Nwoko

*Breaking!! Sowore Arrested Over Fake News Peddling Against Ned Nwoko*

Publisher of popular news outfit Sahara Reporters has reportedly been arrested this evening by men of the Nigerian police.

The arrest which was instigated via a petition titled “ A petition against Sahara Reporters Foundation and Mr Omoyele Sowore for criminal defamation, injurious falsehood publication of news known to be false contrary to section 391, 392, 393, 394, 395 and 418 of the Penal code of Northern Nigeria” by former member House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko through his lawyers Trifold Law & Partners.

The petition signed by Bryan U. Ukaegbu on behalf of the the law firm accuses Sowore of several defamatory statements on his news outfit, social media handles aimed at running down their client’s business and political career.

According to the petition the publications were believed to have been done recklessly with no honest belief in the truth of the said words. Stating further that the quoted statements have elicited intense apprehension of imminent attack on his client.

Meanwhile reacting to the petition the police have since arrested Sowore and is currently held at the Force CID headquarters Abuja awaiting further investigation.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/02/breaking-sowore-arrested-over-fake-news.html?m=1

