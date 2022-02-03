Sport Betting Addiction — The Great Career Killer

One of the ills of the technological advancements of africa is sport betting.

In recent times, the sector has grown and as contributed to Africans GDP but at what cost.

Nigeria like Uganda and all other countries with large youth unemployment has seen her youth rot away and suffer greatly in the hands of sport betting.

Meanwhile, sport betting companies continues to innovate and finds ways to gain more captives by leveraging social media influencer to market the ‘Product’.

Influencer like Mr Macaroni, Kiekie, Mark Angel and other key YouTubers have dedicated several videos just to promote this act.

200% bonus they call it, Cash out before the games ends, this are some of the gimmicks used by this companies.

My Friends and acquaintances have lots their allowances to this acts, they spend the lion share of their allowances on betting and beg for garri before the month ends.

Wives are losing their husbands

Children are losing their fathers

Husbands are also losing their wives

More importantly, the Nation is losing its citizens

NIGERIA, who shall save your youths from this mess?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...