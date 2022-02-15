Stephanie Okereke’s Husband Showers Her With Gifts On Valentine’s Day (Pics, Video)

Stephanie Okereke Linus’ Husband Showers Her With Gifts On Valentine’s Day (Photos, Video)

Stephanie Okereke Linus’s husband, Idahosa Linus, showered her with gifts on Valentine’s Day, IGBERETV reports.

The Nigerian star actress shared a video showing an assortment of gift boxes and love-shaped balloons in her living room.

In the video shared on her Instagram handle, the actress is seen hugging and kissing her husband to thank him for the gift, while their son is seen joyfully tossing one of the balloons.

She captioned the video;

“Happy Valentine’s Day.❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZ9fH2cgqqT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3KLX6s8yL0

