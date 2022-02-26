Stop Using Dirty Hands And Dirty Saliva On A Woman’s Privates – Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim: Stop Using Dirty Hands And Saliva From Your Dirty Mouths On A Woman’s Vajayjay

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibraham, has advised men to stop using dirty hands and saliva from ‘their dirty mouths’ on a woman’s private part during sex, IGBERETV reports.

The 35-year-old actress gave this advise in a post she shared on her Instastory, while advising sexually active men and women to practice basic personal hygiene, in order to prevent bacteria and potential yeast infection.

She wrote,

“I can’t believe in 2022 I’m arguing with a friend who sees nothing wrong with these things. Her excuse is: “What if it’s a quickie?!”

Honestly Guys, pls take this from me, a woman’s Vajayjay is very delicate, it’s a temple, help her keep it clean, safe and healthy. Stop using dirty hands and saliva from dirty mouths on there.

Brush your teeth and tongue before and after oral and cut your finger nails before any touching. Germs that cause bacteria brew on such!

Girls, please learn these basic hygiene practices to stay clean.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1415524/juliet-ibrahim-stop-using-dirty-hands-saliva-dirty-mouths-womans-vajayjay/

