Suspected Cultists, Drug Users Arrested In Delta (Photos)

A 24-year-old fashion designer, Larry Onifon, has been arrested with banned substances found in his possession by the Crack Surveillance Team of the Delta State Police Command in Okwuchi quarters, Eku area of the state.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, who made this known in a statement said the black spot was raided on January 3, following an intelligence report.

Edafe added that the suspect, who claimed to be a fashion designer was arrested in the neighborhood while other suspects took to their heels.

“The following exhibits were recovered: Forty (40) packets of 100mg Tramadol, eighty-nine (89) wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, four (4) sachets of Swinol, three (3) containers of Loud, fifty-five (55) wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine. The suspect Larry Onifon also stated that the cartel popularly called “OBJ cartel” is owned by one of the fleeing suspects named “OBJ”. The suspect is in custody while a manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing,” he said.

In a related development, the Command Raider’s operatives raided a criminal hideout at Agbor, Delta State, during which twenty-five (25) male suspected cultists were arrested.

The police spokesperson added that some of the suspects confessed to being members of Confraternity and Junior Supreme Aiye Confraternity.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, FCIA, psc+, while appreciating officers and men for their tireless efforts in the fight against crime and criminality, also admonished them to be alive to their responsibilities and discharge their duties effectively.

