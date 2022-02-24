Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In A Minibus In Onitsha (Photo, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HIvQ5rfB5RA

Suspected kidnappers who occupied seats in a registered transport minibus taking off from Onitsha, have been apprehended after a naval officer uncovered their alleged motive, IgbereTV reports.

The young naval official signaled his base at the Overhead Bridge via WhatsApp, about the suspected kidnappers.

The suspects were rounded up after a timely intervention by a team from the naval base.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaWfzHpAeMb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

