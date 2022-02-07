Suspected Killer Of Chidimma Christopher Arrested By Police In Anambra

Operatives from the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a man, Mr. Ikenna Asiegbu, alleged to be responsible for the death of a 22-year old, Miss Chidimma Christopher, on 3rd February, 2022.

P.M.EXPRESS reported that the suspect, Ikenna, allegedly beat the victim to death in his house at Urutolu Village, Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State around 11am on the fateful day.

According to one of their neighbours, Mrs. Ngozi Nwude, she said the victim gave birth to a baby about six months ago.

“The lady had been living with the suspect, Ikenna, for some months now, even though the bride price was not paid. She was from Enugwu Agidi, in Njikoka LGA of the state, but her mother is from Mgbakwu.”

“The man was in the habit of beating her for reasons we don’t know, even though he had been cautioned on many occasions, now see the result” Mrs. Nwude said.

https://pmexpressng.com/suspected-killer-of-chidimma-christopher-22-arrested-by-police/

