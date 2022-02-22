Take A Look At Beautiful Roads In Villages In Akwa Ibom State (Pictures)

PROGRESS REPORT ON THE NEW ETINAN – NDON EYO ROAD PROJECT AS AT FEBRUARY 21,2022

The dual carriage 29 kilometer Etinan – Ndon Eyo Road is a cynosure to behold. It is gradually coming out to be the most beautiful road in Akwa Ibom State, and possibly one of the most attractive in Nigeria. Unlike most roads where people traverse to their destinations, this road is a site where several people can simply drive to go and gratify their eyes.

It has two Cable-stayed bridges, one at Ekpene Ukpa in Etinan, and the second one at Mkpok, Onna.

Those who recall with nausea the sad experiences on this Ekpene Ukpa bridge years back, may find it difficult to believe that this is the same ‘Golgotha’ that every motorist dreaded on this road stretch.

The Ekpene Ukpa Bridge has been linked to the beautiful stretch and would soon be opened to motorists. The finishing touches on the second bridge at Mkpok is also on course.

The road project has reached its terminal point at Ndon Eyo, where it links the East West Road. At that point, the uncompleted 300 meters stretch has been laid with stone base and work is intensifying to get it ready for asphalting.

The Road commences from the newly remodeled Etinan roundabout and has on its flanks, the new Syringe Industry, the Command Secondary School, the New State Teaching Hospital, the Metering factory, Flour Mill, and many more..

