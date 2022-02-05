Team Nigeria Wins Best Fashion At The Beijing Winter Olympic 2022

The Best Uniforms at the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies.

Nigeria

Team Nigeria blended tradition with practicality when choosing their uniforms. The delegates represented their country wearing green and white uniforms, each sporting a head wrap. The uniforms were created by black-owned sports apparel brand Actively Black.

The parade of nations in the Winter Olympics is really the parade of puffers. Unlike the Summer Games, cold weather means less room for fashion.

Still, some countries tried their best

Accessories were the easiest way for most countries to stand out. The Nigerian athletes eschewed beanies and bobble knits for traditional wrap hats.

