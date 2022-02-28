Tecno Partners The Amazing Klef Academy, Trains Creatives In Photography (Pics)

In its consistent bid to champion promising talent among Nigerian Youths and help them in their search for excellence, Premium smartphone brand, TECNO, has taken this resolve further into the creative industry. The brand recently sponsored budding photographers to learn the art of studio portrait photography, a creative training organized by The Amazing Klef Academy

The 3-day intensive masterclass was held from the 24th – 26th February 2022 in Lagos, and is the first of a 4-part masterclass series planned throughout the year across key cities in Nigeria, taught solely by the multi-talented Photographer and Creative, Amazing Klef.

Best known for his creative imagery which gained him the name “Color Boy” due to his creative use of colors, Amazing Klef is a Young and enterprising photographer who has worked his way to being among a handful of creatives in Nigeria that have landed deals with numerous celebrity personalities and multinational brands. He has been crafting a niche for himself in the creative industry since the young age of 18, using different mediums from visual art to graphic design, photography, cinematography & more.

A dearth of quality and affordable creative trainings for Nigerian Youths have posed challenges to an industry that is growing at a really fast pace. Seeing this gap and the need for knowledge sharing to support the up and coming, TECNO keyed into the training program by sponsoring a number of the trainees, covering the full cost of their masterclass at the Amazing Klef Academy.

The brand posted an online call for photo entries from interested fans for a chance to win the tickets to the masterclass training. All they needed to do was to do a photo-shoot with a model and have TECNO elements displayed in the images. In what seemed like minutes, there were hundreds of impressive entries, delivering their creativity in many different fun ways.

After an exhaustive review of the images, six of the entries were selected and these lucky fans were certainly on their way to having a career-changing 3-day experience. Intensive and knowledge-packed describes how the training unfolded; extremely fun describes it even better, as every single day never seemed enough for the trainees to learn it all.

“The Nigerian creative space continues to grow in leaps and bounds, with many young Nigerians trooping into the sector to show their talent and hopefully make a name for themselves, and the country’s photography scene in the last decade has been testament to this, seeing a new wave of these creatives spring up across various facets of the creative industry. One of our commitments as a brand remains to be at the forefront of championing the interest of our Youths, supporting them to grow in their various fields of endeavor, and to Stop at Nothing to achieve excellence while at it. We may not be able to do it all at once, but with facilitating impactful trainings such as this one, we are sure to reach millions of Nigerian Youths, one at a time.” said Vincent Uzoegbu, PR Communications and Media Manager at TECNO Nigeria, while speaking on the masterclass.

The trainees couldn’t hide their excitement and expressed their profound gratitude to TECNO and the Amazing Klef Academy for such immersive and impactful lessons, one which was sure to bring exponential value to their photography and creative work.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...