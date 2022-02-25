Terrifying Moment Russian Tank Crushed A Civilian’s Car In Ukraine (Video, Pics)

TANK crushes civilian car in Kyiv suburb but the elderly driver is miraculously rescued alive as troops draw closer to Ukraine’s capital

[i]See the Video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0_GGSvZvjA

A tank has been filmed crashing into and crushing a civilian car being driven by an elderly person in a suburb of Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.

The incident, recorded from multiple angles, saw the armoured vehicle driving down a main road leading through a residential area.

As the tank quickly approached the sedan driving in the opposite direction, it suddenly swerved towards it, giving the driver little time to react.

It was not immediately clear why the tank swerved, but across the road in a car park, another incident was unfolding involving another military vehicle carrying what looked like heavy artillery.

Two Russian servicemen dressed in military fatigues in an apparent bid to sneak into the capital were shown being shot and killed in a skirmish with Kyiv’s forces.

As the shots rang out, the tank was shown in the background swerving and crashing head-on into the civilian car.

Miraculously, reports said that the driver of the car survived the shocking crash, with a further video showing people working desperately to free them from the wreckage.

The incident occurred as Russian troops closed in on the Ukrainian capital after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion early on Thursday.

Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10550975/amp/Russian-TANK-crushes-civilian-car-Kyiv-suburb-elderly-driver-miraculously-rescued.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...