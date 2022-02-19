Terrorists Kill Five Residents In Fresh Attack On Benue Communities

No fewer than five people have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in a fresh attack on Tse Udeghe village of Mbapa council ward of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was learnt that several people were injured in the process when the gunmen in large number allegedly stormed the village at about 4:30pm on Thursday and opened fire on the inhabitants, killing four on the spot.

The gunmen at about 7pm on the same Thursday were said to have blocked the Naka – Makurdi road around Ahume village and opened fire on a vehicle on motion during which one of the occupants was killed, bringing the number of the deaths to five.

A former information officer of Gwer LGA, Francis Ugbede, said the victims of the first attack included a father and his son.

Confirming the incident was the chairman of Gwer West LGA, Mrs Grace Igbabon, who said that she had also donated 10 motorcycles to the military to facilitate security movement in the area.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/18/terrorists-kill-five-residents-fresh-attack-benue-communities

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...