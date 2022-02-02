“Thanks For Tolerating My Madness” -BBNaija’s Omashola To Fiancée On Her Birthday

Thanks For Tolerating My Madness – BBNaija’s Omashola To His Fiancée On Her Birthday

Big Brother Naija star, Omashola, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his fiancée and mother of his son on her birthday, on Tuesday February 1, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Omashola in his post celebrated her for tolerating his madness.

He wrote;

”As I dey like this it is hard for any woman to understand me because man is very complicated and I know it for a fact. It is one of the reasons I respect this woman right here. Some madness wey una no go fit tolerate, she don use am clean mouth and try to make me a better man and for that, I am utterly grateful. Today is her birthday and I’m not sure what gift to get her because every gift no reach. So guys, join me and say a prayer for her.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZcH3O5qo2G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

