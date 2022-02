As shared by Presidential Aide, Bashir Ahmad:

The Abuja rice pyramids are being dismantled, I am sure some of us are still expecting to see a hidden wooden structure so they can validate their earlier claims. But another disappointment. The paddy rice is being distributed to many rice mills across the nation for processing.



https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1488944251610222595?t=-d3D63Th6KWYEfBZXv9cKA&s=08

