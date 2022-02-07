The Diary Of A Cheap Labourer

so this morning i decide to set out in search of any menial job! Just to get wah to eat and atleast av a lil savings for d tiny project i intend setn off!

got to a place asked if they needed labourer! The man in charge of the construction said yes, but they gun pay me per bag of cement! Toh no wahala! Honest truth was that i heard 1500 per bag! 4my head i don reason say 4bags=6k!

am done with a bag now(mind u, u nid see the amount of sand they used in mixin a bag of cement, dem those bricklayerz na thieves)

elasticstone

make i collect my 1500 koz i know i cant survive 4bags of cements. The madman is tellin me now that it was 500 per bag he said!

which kin stupid country b this for christ sake?

