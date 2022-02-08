The First 5 Female Judges In Nigeria (Photo)

The First Five (5) Female Judges in Nigeria

This photo was taken in Lagos at a Judges Conference in 1980.

Left-to-Right: _Dulcie Ethel Adunola Oguntoye, Roseline Omotosho, Modupe Omo-Eboh, Atinuke Ige and Aloma Mukhtar.

Late Justice Modupe Omo-Eboh (neeAkingbein) was called to Bar in March 14th, 1953; _she became the first female High Court Judge in Nigeria on November 10th, 1969.

Oguntoye was the 2nd to become a Judge, Mukhtar the 3rd, Ige the 4th And Omotosho the 5th!.

Aloma Mukhtar was _the first female Chief Justice of Nigeria; first female Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria; first female Justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria; first female Judge of the High Court in Kano State judiciary and the first female lawyer from Northern Nigeria!.

