The Five Widows Left Behind By Veteran Actor, John Adewuni Aka Tafa Oloyede

Aged veteran yoruba actor who recently gave up ghost, pa JOHN ADEWUNI a.k.a TAFA OLOYEDE left behind 5 wives after his demise. It could be deciphered that he is a typical cultures man with love for polygamous settings. Nigerian actor, John Adewumi Adewole popularly known as Tafa Oloyede who was born on 19th November, 1952.

He is a popular actor who has paid his dues. The Ede, Osun State born dude ventured into acting in 1974.

He is one of the oldest and talented Yoruba actors who hailed from Ede, Osun State. He completed his primary and secondary school education in Osun State.

He had his tutelage under late Oyin Adejobi. He has featured in many movies that include ‘Jaiyesimi’, ‘Ayanmo’, ‘Ekuro Oloja’, ‘Orogun’, ‘Akanji Oniposi’ and others.

He died on 1st FEBRUARY, 2022 in his residence at Arowomole, Kajola area Osogbo. As seen in the footage video obtained, 4 of the widows were present while the eldest was absent. Enjoy the rest from the clip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1NN7D4cI3I

