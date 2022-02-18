The Most Noble In The Sight Of Allah Is The Most Righteous. Be Humble! (Pics)

From the image below, can you recognize a white/black race?

A male?

Female?

Who is beautiful/handsome or ugly?

Who speaks Yoruba? Hausa? Igbo?

President? Rich? Poor?

Professor? Students?

It doesn’t matter your status in society, ethnicity, language you speak, whether you are beautiful or ugly, rather how pious you are. Allah says in Suratul Hujroot verse 13.

يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَـٰكُم مِّن ذَكَرٍ وَأُنثَىٰ وَجَعَلْنَـٰكُمْ شُعُوبًا وَقَبَآئِلَ لِتَعَارَفُوٓا۟ ۚ إِنَّ أَكْرَمَكُمْ عِندَ ٱللَّهِ أَتْقَىٰكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلِيمٌ خَبِيرٌ

O mankind, We have created you from a male and a female, and made you into races and tribes, so that you may identify one another. Surely the noblest of you, in Allah’s sight, is the one who is most pious of you. Surely Allah is All-Knowing, All-Aware.

Be humble and increase in piety!

Photo credit: Ilir Aliji

