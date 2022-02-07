The Nairalander Who Blocked Another Nairalander After Placing An Order Reacts (Pics)

Hello,

Created this thread to share my side of the story regarding this thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/6968649/customer-blocked-me-after-making

On Wednesday last week, I contacted Xcelinteriors cos I wanted to buy wallpaper and carpet. We agreed on N90k as the amount for the items (excluding waybill). I had every intention of paying for these items as I requested for her to drop her acc number for me to make payment more than once (u can see that from our chats) but she suggested she would first go to the park to confirm how the waybill would cost so I send everything including the money for waybill at once.

She told me she would leave her office to the park when she closes for the day and when she gets there I would talk with the park ppl to negotiate for the waybill and send the full money including the waybill to her.

After our last conversation, something came up on my end so with remorse, chatted her up to let her know she should not bother going to the park anymore as I won’t be able to pay for the items any more.

I 100% had no idea she had already gone to the park (according to her) cos we talked on video around few minutes to 3pm.

Around 4:41pm, I messaged her that she should not bother going to the park again and something came up on my end so I won’t be able to pay for the items again (as at when I sent this message, she did not tell me she had closed for the day already and was going to the park to waybill the items).

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...