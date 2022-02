A Twitter user shows the progression of Muhammadu Buhari Bridge aka 2nd Niger Bridge using Google Map from December, 20215 till April, 2021

Anybody can just head to the Google Earth Software and check for satellite imagery along timelines. All these things can be easily verified. The pics in order, Dec 2015, May 2017, Dec 2019 and April 2021. All dates can be seen at the top corners of the pics. @jeffphilips1 https:///luMKpY28EA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...