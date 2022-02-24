The U.S Will Not Send Troops To Defend Ukraine Against Russia – President Biden

@MSNBC

“Our forces are not, and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” President Biden says.

“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...