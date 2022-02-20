There Is No ‘New Video’ On Abba Kyari – Leadership Newspaper Retracts

INITIAL REPORT:

https://www.nairaland.com/6995032/abba-kyari-new-video-contradicts#110381052

We published a story in our Sunday, February 20, 2022 edition on page 8, entitled, “Abba Kyari: New video contradicts NDLEA’s claim.”

The story has generated considerable public interest. Upon investigation we have discovered that there is no “new video” and also that the claim of “contradiction” could not be justified.

The story falls disastrously short of the standard of journalistic quality we’re trying to build and should never have been published. We have taken it down.

We apologise to the public for this indefensible lapse. Those involved will be disciplined and steps will be taken to avoid a repeat.

– Management



LEADERSHIP

